Winter update from Gonarezhou National Park
Park update 22nd June – Gonarezhou National Park is in the South of Zimbabwe – This is one of the wildest most stunning parks in …
Park update 22nd June – Gonarezhou National Park is in the South of Zimbabwe – This is one of the wildest most stunning parks in …
Victoria Falls Community Come together to eradicate Lantana in the Rainforest This past week volunteers from Victoria Falls community teamed up with National Parks to …
JUNE 17, 2020 How California legislation would be harmful for African wildlife conservation efforts By Fulton Upenyu Mangwanya, Special to CalMatters As director general at …
Travel to the Victoria Falls and the surrounding countries, is as safe as you will be in Africa. Victoria Falls and the surrounding KAZA region, …
There is no where better than the wilderness and space found in Africa to reset ones compass. Since 1983, Wilderness Safaris has been dedicated to …
WINDHOEK: Four new wildlife crime cases were registered and 17 suspects arrested last week. Thirteen suspects were arrested in connection with rhino poaching or trafficking …
Victoria Falls is gearing up for re-opening. Government ministers, as well as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and National Parks’ top brass, recently visited the tourist …
National Parks have today allowed tourist operators back into the Rainforest to view the mighty Victoria Falls which have been at their highest flows in …
The Conservation Games to Begin Next week – Brought to you by the Zambesia Conservation Alliance Click the following the Link to watch the Games! …
Post Covid in Zambesia Edition No. 2 – 15th May 2020 The opening article in Post Covid in Zambesia series was released on the 3rd …
Park update 22nd June – Gonarezhou National Park is in the South of Zimbabwe – This is one of the wildest most stunning parks in …
There is no where better than the wilderness and space found in Africa to reset ones compass. Since 1983, Wilderness Safaris has been dedicated to …
Victoria Falls is gearing up for re-opening. Government ministers, as well as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and National Parks’ top brass, recently visited the tourist …
National Parks have today allowed tourist operators back into the Rainforest to view the mighty Victoria Falls which have been at their highest flows in …
The largest and first purpose-built spa is set to open in Victoria Falls in September, placing Zimbabwe’s top tourist attraction on the map as a …
Greetings to all our Friends of Hwange supporters The long-awaited summer rains in Hwange National Park have been extremely patchy his year. The north west …
The Conservation Games to Begin Next week – Brought to you by the Zambesia Conservation Alliance Click the following the Link to watch the Games! …
Written by Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor for The Herald ENGLISH county cricket team, Derbyshire, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, are expected …
Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has returned this year on the 5th of July 2020. The entries have opened, so there couldn’t be a better time …
Alarmingly low numbers of fish have caused Zimbabwe to suspend all registration of new fishing permits for Lake Kariba. This decision has been made alongside ZimParks for the sustainability and …
Vic Falls Travel Buddy magazine is a handy A5 sized tourist guide magazine which is available for free from all high-traffic areas of Victoria Falls, …
Victoria Falls Marathon – taking place SUNDAY 7 JULY 2019 Online entries have closed but there are some spaces left for all the races so …