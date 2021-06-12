Since the Victoria Falls International Airport was refurbished a few years back the Victoria Falls has been growing its status as a hub for tourism into the region. Safaris booked in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana very often start or end and often both in Victoria Falls. It was only a matter of time before an International Carrier was going to include the destination in their flight schedule.

The following is taken from the FB Page of WeareVictoriaFalls –

In an online virtual briefing today hosted by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and Eurowings Discover, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, it was announced that the newly formed Eurowings Discover leisure long haul carrier will begin flights Frankfurt – Windhoek – Victoria Falls as of 30th March 2022.

The announcement comes following the recently launched new Air Services Development Program under the leadership of Mr. Tawanda Gusha, CEO of Airports Company Zimbabwe. The Program is a collaboration between the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, and the Civil Aviation Authority, guided by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

“Through this program, we have had the pleasure of engaging with our new partners from the Lufthansa Group and Eurowings Discover team – Andre Schulz, Lufthansa Group General Manager for Southern Africa and East Africa, Rupert Kraus, Director of Network & Airport Relations, and Marco Goetz, Chief Revenue Officer for Eurowings Discover and we are excited about this important and key development in the aviation sector, and to the destination of Victoria Falls as the hub of tourism to Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa region,” said Tawanda Gusha, “This is a key milestone for us in the development of aviation in the country, and a first for a long haul European carrier flying into Victoria Falls.”

This latest development of Eurowings Discover flying into Victoria Falls showcases exceptional International confidence in the destination and will assist in the continued tourism recovery efforts post COVID-19.

The Air Services Development Program is being supported with technical advice from CPCS and Wesgro made available through the Zimbabwe Destination Development Program under the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and supported by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

VF24.com editor 5