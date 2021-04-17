Proflight Zambia to introduce direct flights between Livingstone and Johannesburg!

Zambian regional carrier Proflight Zambia is set to introduce direct flights between Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport (LVI) in Livingstone and OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg.

Effective 01 June 2021, the airline will operate two weekly return flights to Johannesburg on board a Bombardier CRJ 100 which seats 50 passengers.

Schedule –

The direct flights from Johannesburg to Livingstone will depart at 12:20 and arrive at 13:45;

Livingstone to Johannesburg departing 14:30 and arrive at 16:15.

Departure and arrival times in Johannesburg are set up for convenient connections with overseas carriers and domestic/regional connections within Southern Africa.

VF24 Editor 5