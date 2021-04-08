In a unique approach to become COVID-free and encourage the recovery of tourism, the government of Zimbabwe has prioritised the tourism sector, and in particular Victoria Falls, to get vaccinated in phase two of their vaccination roll out campaign – a policy that could see Victoria Falls become the first City in the World to become vaccine compliant. (Find out more about the We are Victoria Falls Campaign Here)

Dr Fungai Mvula, the Acting DMO for Matabeland North – said the following

“One year on as we embark on the mass vaccination program it is my hope that the sleeping giant can be awakened again and life and livelihoods be restored. I must commend the people of Victoria Falls for their response to the vaccination program with 6140 people vaccinated in just three days as of Wednesday 24th of March. We would like to thank the Victoria Falls community for taking responsibility to not only protect themselves but also our wider community and for doing their part in the process of bringing back the tourism on which so many livelihoods depend,” said

Hwange National Park is Zimbabwe’s largest National Park and only a two hour drive from Victoria Falls it is home to Africa’s second largest herd of African Elephant as well as the rest of the Big Five. It is becoming one of the most sort after safari destinations for the discerning safari clients from all around the world – most especially the American Market who have fallen in love with the many lodges and camps available here.

The push for vaccinating the tourism industry in Zimbabwe continued with Hwange National Park next on the list – a comment on Facebook from Shelly Cox of Africa Conservation Travel talks of the incredible efforts by the authorities and private sector.

“Just so blown away by the efficiency of our Medical teams under Ministry of Health and Child Care, and the collaboration between them, our Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, ZTA and stakeholders countrywide in the collective efforts to get Zimbabwe’s tourism recovery moving and build confidence for those eager to travel!

The Vaccination roll out across the country and our diverse destinations has gained momentum with Victoria Falls, Bulawayo and Harare having been active over the past two weeks.

Today the roll out for vaccinations for tourism stakeholders in Hwange began with several teams vaccinated in just one day and more to follow over the course of the next few days. The Kariba roll out begins tomorrow, with Mana Pools and other destinations following closely.

Well done to everyone involved (in both the public and private sectors) for making this happen!”

