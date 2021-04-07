Opening 1st July 2021, 73 Deluxe and Suite Rooms on the Zambezi River, upstream of Victoria Falls.

The vision for the Palm River Hotel was simultaneously simple and complex: a unique hotel offering unparalleled luxury without compromising a sense of home comfort; vast, unimpeded views which maintained shelter and privacy; the convenience of a central location preserved within a tranquil bubble of peace and quiet.

With its opening that vision becomes reality.

The hotel’s location could not be more idyllic, situated as it is along the banks of the iconic Zambezi River, among towering indigenous trees and only 4 kilometres from Africa’s Natural World Wonder, Victoria Falls – so close, in fact, that on a clear, quiet day you can hear the thunder and see the spray of the mighty waterfall from your room.

The Palm River Hotel has been inspired by the architectural style of the Queenslander, distinct in its savvy use of timber and corrugated iron and its consideration of climatic conditions. Our highly skilled and professional team of Zimbabwean architects and interior designers have taken these principles and modified them to create a hotel that is at once aesthetic and functional, modern and timeless, cosmopolitan and perfectly suited to the local environment.

The innovative blend of traditional East-Coast Australian design and the unique landscape of the upper Zambezi River has resulted in a brand new and distinctive landmark for Victoria Falls.

Amenities available to Guests

Restaurant – Located in the main structure with a large al fresco dining area under a canopy of trees, will have an

à la carte restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to hotel guests and day visitors. The cuisine will reflect the

natural setting, using fresh, local ingredients to create unique fusion fare.

Outdoor Bar – Set under a canopy of trees in the main area, the outdoor bar will serve a selection of local and

imported beverages, wines, cocktails, specialty coffees and fresh fruit juices daily from 10am to 10pm.

Conferencing and Event Facilities – Spacious and privately-appointed, The Palm River Hotel Conferencing suites

feature panoramic views and fully serviced amenities, offering convenience and flexibility for conferences, meetings,

small events and gatherings. Suitable for small meetings of up to 20 people.

Victoria Falls Town Shuttle – A complimentary shuttle bus which will run on a regular basis

throughout the day will transport guests between The Palm River Hotel and Victoria Falls Town

The Rooms

Elegantly appointed with comfort and space

in mind, the interior design of the rooms is focused on

bringing the outside in, with the stylish use of natural tones,

locally sourced materials and artwork reflective of the area.

The tastefully modern style of the Queenslander is reflected

on the inside as well as the outside, and introduces a new

dimension of luxury, providing guests with every modern

convenience to make their stay as comfortable as possible

while maintaining the old-world charm that is the essence

of Victoria Falls.

The well-placed rooms all offer expansive views of the

riverside garden from the bedroom, veranda, or balcony,

helping guests feel up close and personal with the mighty

Zambezi, even when they are indoors.

Room types include

60 x Deluxe Rooms

2 x Honeymoon Suites

2 x Family Suites

3 x Executive Suites

1 x Presidential Suite

1 x Palm River Villa

2 x Easy Access Rooms (Disabled)

In order to contact the property for more information and bookings please use reservations@palmriverhotel.com

marketing@palmriverhotel.com

+263 (0) 83 28 44737/8/9

www.palmriverhotel.com