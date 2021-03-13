British Airways Comair – Will re establish its regular daily return flights from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls in June 2021

South African private-sector airline group Comair has announced that its British Airways (in Southern Africa) brand will restart scheduled operations between Johannesburg, South Africa, and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on May 13. Bookings for these flights may now be made. (Comair also operates the Kulula low cost carrier brand.)

During May, the airline will operate the Johannesburg-Victoria Falls service twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. From June 1, however, the flights will become daily.

“We are delighted to reopen bookings for our service to Victoria Falls as part of the gradual return to our normal schedule,” affirmed Comair (British Airways brand) revenue executive Desmond O’Connor. “The reopening of the route is also just in time for customers to experience Victoria Falls during its peak tourist season when the entire length of the Victoria Falls is a thundering wall of falling water from May through to August.”

Comair’s fleet (for both brands) is composed entirely of Boeing 737 aircraft. Those flying in British Airways colours have two-class cabins. The two classes are Club (which is business class) and traveller (economy class). Full-service hospitality is provided in both classes on regional flights. All passengers have a free baggage allowance of two 23 kg bags. Club passengers receive extra benefits, including access to the group’s SLOW airport lounges.

“We anticipate that the reopening of this route will give our customers even more choice with the current holiday destination restrictions in place and that it will be well-received by corporate and leisure travellers for a break outside of South Africa,” he added. “We will soon also reintroduce holiday packages through our tour operating divisions, filled with limitless adventure activities, some of which include swimming in the famous Devil’s Pool, white water rafting, kayaking, bungee jumping, ziplining, plus amazing safari experiences in the nearby national parks, as well as sunset boat cruises on the upper stretches of the Zambesi River.”

Comair had previously announced that it would resume British Airways-branded flights between Johannesburg and the Zimbabwean capital of Harare on March 28. The group had gone into voluntary business rescue on May 5 last year, in large part owing to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent national lockdown imposed in South Africa in an attempt to contain it. This included a temporary halt to all commercial air traffic in the country and beyond it. It resumed services with its British Airways brand in early December.

Article adapted from original on – Eng News

VF24 – editor 5