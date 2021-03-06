Jessica and AJ Benzon moved to Victoria Falls a few years back – together they run a successful accommodation business – as AJ spends time on the lodges, Jessica is able to spend time growing her business in cake making now called “Frosting on Safari”

“FROSTING ON SAFARI WAS BORN…

Recently Jessica’s work made it into the highly regarded “Travel Essence Magazine” – read the full article here TEM

Read part of the article as follows –

“As fortune would have it, Jessica and AJ

got an exciting opportunity to move to

AJ’s home country; Zimbabwe. It was

here that they opened a small B&B, which

became a moment of pivoting for Jessica,

as she really immersed herself in the

local cake decorating scene and began

promoting her business as “Frosting on

Safari”. The name came about as inspired

by Jessica baking cakes for guests in the

camps in Botswana as well as Victoria

Falls – a tourist border town widely known

for its abundance of safari opportunities.

The name was a hit and the orders started

to come through.”

“LOOKING AHEAD FOR FROSTING ON

SAFARI

Jessica hopes that in 2021, Frosting on Safari will

evolve into a successful private catering business,

leveraging the growth she has already started to

witness as she prepares sunset snacks for cruise

boats. She enjoys taking advantage of the beautiful

sunset on the Zambezi as tourists to Victoria

Falls enjoy sundowners onboard river boats. She

also hopes to provide catering for private guests

in luxury homes that she and her husband rent

out to high-end tourists, finding young, aspiring

chefs with the same passion she carries to work

and grow with, giving them the same excitement

and zeal has led to her success as a Chef to date.

“Most of my inspiration comes from the beauty

of nature around us,” says Jessica. “Living in

Victoria Falls has made it easy to make safari

themed cakes, simply because the environment is

a fitting ode to the beauty of nature and wildlife.

I love making the small lions, hippos, and giraffes

on the cake, and the best part of my job is the

reveal; to see a bride’s tears well up or hear the

excited scream of a toddler is really the best part

of it all,” she adds.”

“It took me a while to establish myself in the

town but now that I have, I am the go-to person

for cakes! Victoria Falls is a stunning place

to get married and I absolutely love doing

wedding cakes too! Did I mention I have an

obsession with flowers!? Everyday I prep my

sugar room for a days’ worth of decorating and

creating. I go and pick whatever fresh flowers

are in my garden, get the indie music going

and start working.”

