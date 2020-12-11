The Victoria Falls Marathon – Will Take Place this Sunday – run the 21km Half or the 42km Full where ever you are in the World

WHEN

The virtual race will take place anytime on 13 DECEMBER 2020, between 00h00 Central Africa Time and 23h59 CAT.This allows a 24-hour period for you to run your distance, wherever you are in the world.

WHERE

The race is virtual – so it can take place wherever you choose! You select your route and distance, and on this incredible Tracker App, you can follow the ‘original’ VFA Marathon route virtually, or switch screens and see where you really are running.

ENTRY FEES

Get your entries in early!

Between now and Friday 9 October:

ZAR100 (approx. USD 6) per person.

(All distances)

From 10 October:

ZAR120 (approx. USD7) per person

(All distances)

To find out more about how to join the event and about the app please go to https://www.vicfallsmarathon.com/2020-entry-info/

How to sign up click the following Link

Sign Up

TIP FOR RUNNING YOUR FIRST VIRTUAL MARATHON.

A virtual marathon is the perfect antidote to a pretty tough year. With just a smartphone and a safe route you’re able to join in the fun of the Victoria Falls Marathon from your own neighbourhood. But with a new style of running it’s important to take note of some tips on how to get the most out of your virtual run.

Plan ahead: Make sure you have a route planned before so that you can make the most of your day out. We’d recommend an easy route with plenty of spots to stop for a drink of water if need be and as few inclines as possible (unless you really want to test yourself)

Go for a test run: The 2020 Vic Falls Virtual Marathon is hosted by SportSplits, which allows you to go on a test run before your actual race. So give it a go and see how the app works so you don’t have any hiccups on race day!

Rope in your friends and family: We know running can be hard, but it’s made a lot easier if you have the support of your friends and family along the way. Perhaps ask them to set up a water spot for you along the route or just to cheer you along at certain parts of the race. Make this event a day out for the entire family!

Make sure your phone is fully charged up: Check and double check that your phone is fully charged before you set off as you will lose your race progress if your phone dies on the run.

Have enough data: The app should use a maximum of 150MB for the entire race, so make sure you’ve got enough data to track the entire race.

End somewhere you can celebrate: There’s nothing better than finishing a race and enjoying a well deserved beverage, so aim to finish at a local pub or restaurant where you can enjoy a cold drink after the race.

Those are our top tips on how to best enjoy our first virtual event! We hope you enjoy the race and look forward to seeing your photos and videos on our social media accounts! Remember, there are some extra prizes for anyone who sends us anything we can share on social media.

Enjoy the race!