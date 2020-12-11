Ethiopian Airlines has not stopped flights to the Victoria Falls and Kenyan Airways resumes in December – Flights to Victoria Falls – Cape Town – Nairobi

If you are looking to get respite from the January cold and wet weather of Europe or the UK but you are worried that a trip including the Victoria Falls – time on Safari – Cape Town would be to expensive then you need to do your homework.

Whether you connect to Victoria Falls with Ethiopian Airlines do your seven day safari, spend three days with the activities in the Victoria Falls and then add on a trip to the Cape for four days. Or if you fly direct to Cape Town and use Kenyan Airways to connect up and back from the Cape to the Victoria Falls for the activities and safari after drinking wine in the Cape – You can find flights that will cost you 1200.00 USD total.

Other options coming on line include flights via Johannesburg.

If you then find the right Travel Agent you can book your fourteen days on the ground for an entry level of 100 USD per person per night sharing and have money included in that for meals and activities.

So for budget close to USD 2600.00 you can visit

Cape Town 4 days – Victoria Falls 3 Days – Safari 7 Days

Of course you can also spend more than this if you would like to splash out a bit – but the fact is the specials out there are amazing.

Don’t despair this winter – get down to the Zambesia Region of Africa – Zimbabwe – Zambia – Botswana and the other four countries!

We can put you in touch with a travel specialist who can assist if you contact us at – info@victoriafalls24.com

Editor 5 VF24