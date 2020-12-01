Zimbabwe has opened all its Land Borders as of the 1st of December 2020

The borders will be opening to all traffic, including foot and vehicle traffic, visitors or returning residents will be required to have a Covid Test certificate showing a negative result taken within 48 hours of the person’s arrival at the border.

A Statutory Instrument released by the Government of Zimbabwe stated the following.

With effect from the 1st December, 2020, all of the ports

of entry or ports of exit between Zimbabwe and a neighbouring

country or territory shall be opened, with the effect that the entry

or exit of goods and of persons through such port or ports shall be

permitted subject to the restrictions contained in this Order and to

the fallowing additional restriction in respect of persons entering

Zimbabwe who are not citizens or returning residents, namely that

such persons must, at the port of entry, exhibit a COVID-19-free

certifi cate issued not earlier than the previous 48 hours and not

present with symptoms of COVID-19:

It is expected that this is the first step towards normalising tourism traffic that takes place between Zimbabwe and Zambia at the Victoria Falls over the old Bridge and between Botswana and Zimbabwe at Kazungula.

According to reliable sources Botswana also reopens Land Borders today the 1st of December 2020 and will have very similar requirements as Zimbabwe. Zambia has had open borders for some time already.

The Zambesia region in which Victoria Falls is the centre was enjoying a steady increase in arrivals of tourists from around the world until Covid 19 put a stop to all international travel. It is now expected that tourism will come back to the wilderness rich part of Africa steadily as the world begins to come to terms with the global pandemic. Many travel specialists believe that numbers will not return to pre Covid levels of travel until a successful Vaccine is rolled out across the globe.

Editor 5 VF24