CEO of Conservation Lower Zambezi – in the running for the prestigious TUSK Award for Conservation Efforts in Africa – Ian Stevenson

The Zambezi river opens out into the Lower Zambezi valley once it passes through Lake Kariba and the Kariba Gorge – if you have ever visited this section of the river you will know what it means to visit a part of pristine Africa. The next two hundred kilometres sees the river meander the valley floor, across ancient alluvial plains.

The valley is home to vast Forests of “Anna Trees”, otherwise known as “winter thorns”, trees that prefer the annual flooding of their roots encouraging them to produce leaves in the dry season, when the river naturally floods and at a time no other trees are green, providing the animals with much needed winter fodder. Keenest among the beasts is the elephant who will be seen standing on their hind legs to reach the browse line. So high you may think the browse line were created by Giraffe – nope they are not found here.

The valley has much to offer on both sides of the river – In Zimbabwe the world heritage area Mana Pools, in Zambia the Lower Zambezi National Park – both unique and wonderful, although most options are fairly expensive, the area is one of the most sort after by the discerning safari enthusiast. I suppose you may say the prices keep the numbers down.

With wilderness areas such as this you need champions that are prepared to put in the hard work to protect them, work with the authorities in National Parks to ensure the future of this important area is secure and work with the communities to ensure sustainability.

Ian Stevenson is one such champion – the work he has done with his team at the Conservation Lower Zambezi has been recognized by one of the leading, African focussed conservation organisations namely TUSK

The team at Conservation Lower Zambezi Recently released the following –

CLZ is extremely proud to announce that our very own CEO, Ian

Stevenson is a finalist for the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa.



Ian is an incredible mentor and leader to all at CLZ, guiding the way

to a vision of conserving the wonderful Lower Zambezi ecosystem

and its inhabitants and we believe deserving of such a prestigious

award!

To find out more about the TUSK Awards and the organisation visit TUSK

Scheduled to take place on the 3rd of December at 6pm GMT – the awards this year will be a virtual event on line.

Some further information on the Conservation Lower Zambezi – Since its humble beginnings with basic support to the wildlife authority, CLZ has grown and increased its activities and efforts in the Lower Zambezi. Not only has CLZ’s support to DNPW increased substantially over the years, the organisation now also runs an Environmental Education Programme (2004), a Community Scout Unit (2013), a Community Engagement Programme (2013), a Detection and Tracking Dog Unit (2015) and a Rapid Response Unit (2018). CLZ also hosts the annual Safari Guides Training courses and exams for the Lower Zambezi (2001).

CLZ employs 66 local Zambian people. On average 5 people benefit from 1 person with a job, so in effect 330 people benefit from being employed by CLZ

To find out more about Conservation Lower Zambezi and how you can assist visit https://www.conservationlowerzambezi.org/

