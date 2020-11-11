For the fifth consecutive year, fastjet is awarded by the World Travel Awards the title of “Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline – 2020”.

The organisers announced the win at the 27th World Travel Awards – Africa Winners Day online event hosted on Monday, 09 November 2020.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, acknowledges and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, and is regarded as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive, and sought-after awards programme in the global travel and tourism industry.

To be voted for the fifth consecutive time as World Travel Award winner is an accolade which many strive for, and is testament to the fact that Fastjet, is consistently recognised and acknowledged by their loyal customers and travel partners.

Fastjet representative shared, “We are ecstatic with our latest win, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our customers, industry regulators, travel partners and staff for their support and encouragement. Having listened to and acted on feedback from our loyal customers, we have over the years, adapted our business model, evolving to our current business model, which whilst still retaining low-cost principles extends inclusive value-based fares and new travel opportunities. Our 5th consecutive award, in particular during this very challenging year, reaffirms our motivation to deliver outstanding services whilst introducing new travel norms with a firm commitment to combatting the spread of the virus, increasing traveller confidence, as we continue to promote existing and new business and leisure travel and tourism opportunities in the markets we serve.”

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Our winners represent the very best of Africa’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.”

As the airline celebrates their successive achievement, it recognises the success, and extends best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to its fellow category participants and the winners across all categories, applauding Ethiopian Airlines, who today received the coveted award for ‘Africa’s Leading Airline’ for the second consecutive year.

VF24 Editor 5