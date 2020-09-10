A Team of Professional Guides has been working at collecting phone line wire that is derelict and available to poachers along the boundary of Hwange National Park.

At a time when poaching is at its worst, the efforts of the community in a project like this is literally crucial to the survival of the animals in this area.

It is estimated by some that the work carried out here may have saved hundreds, if not thousands of wild animals from a dreadful death. This could include Buffalo, Giraffe, Impala, Kudu, Elephant and many more.