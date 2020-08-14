Africa Albida Tourism and the Zambesia Conservation Alliance Zimbabwean Ambassadors in Conservation Fundraising Drive

Leading Zimbabwean hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism together with the Zambesia Conservation Alliance , champions of the Conservation Games, have been selected as country ambassadors for Ride4Rangers, a global initiative to raise much needed funds for

conservation across Africa.

Tourism is the key funder of conservation in Africa, but the COVID-19 pandemic has had a

devastating economic impact on the African travel industry which is threatening the

livelihoods of millions of people as well as the future of the continent’s iconic wildlife.

The fundraiser, which will see the travel industry embark on a cumulative 30,000km bike

ride, is organised by charity TUSK, of which the Duke of Cambridge Prince William is patron.

TUSK has secured a donor that has pledged to match funds raised up to the value of £5

million.

The initiative, to raise vital funds to support rangers who are the first line of defence to

protect endangered species, is being kick-started in the United Kingdom with a Lands End to

John O’Groats 15-day cycle challenge on August 15, but there will also be other local events.

Funds raised are being managed by TUSK, and will be distributed across 60 different projects

and conservation areas across East, Southern, Central and West Africa, with the aim being

to support over 5,000 rangers and their wider families.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said the hospitality group was

very proud to be involved with Ride4Rangers as country ambassadors for Zimbabwe, along

with Zambesia Conservation Alliance

“As a key element of our Green Steps corporate social responsibility programme, all aspects

of conservation, anti-poaching units and the many people involved are not only important

but vital across the continent,” Kennedy said.

“We know that many of our trade colleagues along with our regular guests and supporters

in Zimbabwe think as we do regarding conservation, and may wish to support this initiative

in some way – be it a small or large donation or act of support.”

The first local event to take place is a 65km bike ride from the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

to Robins Camp in Hwange on August 15, but more events are planned and information

regarding these and how you can support this cause will be shared soon.

AAT is a Zimbabwean hospitality group, operating a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls,

namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites,

Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.

