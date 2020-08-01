Hwange National Park has become one of Africa’s discerning Safari destinations.

The Hwange National Park is located in the western part of Zimbabwe in the Matabeleland North Province. It was established in 1930 as a protected wildlife area and declared a National Park in 1961. The park covers an area of 14,651 km² and is home to one of the largest concentrations of Elephant herds as well as the largest concentration of Wild Dog (Painted Dogs) in the country.

A wide variety of other game can be found in the park making it a fantastic part of the country to visit for game viewing. Throughout its history one of the largest problems that has faced the park has been the lack of water. As a result, conservation initiatives have seen many camps and lodges being built throughout the park, establishing functioning waterholes and maintaining these for wildlife, providing much needed water.

Importantly, the Hwange National Park is considered for inclusion in the 5 Nation Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) together with Angola, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.

Lodges and Camps in the area provide a wide range of activities including Game Drives, Game Walks, Cultural Interactions, visits to the Painted Dog Centre, Stargazing, and visits to the Bumbusi National Monument.

There are incredible lodges scattered around the park and along its boundary. We have selected our top ten lodges, and camps, based on a blend of value for money, luxury, quality of guiding and game experience.

Little Makalolo

Little Makalolo is a well known Wilderness Safaris gem found in the heart of the Hwange National Park. The camp offers six very spacious canvas coated en-suite tents. The remoteness and size of the camp offers guests a sense of privacy. It is located in one of the best game viewing parts of the Park, and the camp itself overlooks a prolific waterhole. This camp will ensure the discerning traveller has many wonderful authentic experiences in Africa. The log-pile hide at the waterhole in front of the camp offers exciting game viewing with large herds of elephant congregations. Other highlights of your stay here would include extensive wildlife viewing and excellent birding opportunities.

Camp Hwange



Camp Hwange is located in a private concession in Hwange. The camp has eight comfortable chalets including a family room. The chalets are stylish and airy with views of the waterhole so that you can watch wildlife come to drink without leaving the privacy of your room. Camp Hwange is well known for its expert guiding services, believed to be amongst the best in Africa. The construction of the camp was built with conservation in mind and only wanting to leave a “green footprint”. Building materials were chosen to blend into the surrounding bush and solar energy provides all the hot water to the camp. A fantastic experience awaits visitors here.

Deteema Springs



Deteema Springs is a newly built camp located in the Northern region of Hwange National Park close to the Deteema Dam. It was opened in 2019 by Machaba Safaris. It is located in an area where year round water seeps make it an ideal property for game viewing and amazing wildlife sightings. Whilst the southern section of Hwange is more frequently visited, the northern region of the park is more wild and rugged which means there are fewer camps located in this area, keeping it more exclusive. The camp has eight luxury tents, all with private decks and en-suite bathrooms. The rooms overlook the Deteema Seep and offer stunning views.

Sable Sands



Sable Sands is located on a privately owned property overlooking the Dete Vlei. Game activities are run both on private land and into the Park. The camp offers very reasonable rates and is great value for money. It is home to sixteen large open plan rondavels resembling traditional homes, created with simple elegance but with convenience in mind. Sable Sands famously accommodated Queen Elizabeth 11 and her husband Prince Phillip in 1991. A practicing “Eco Camp”, the camp uses sun, fire, gas and limited generator use for power.

The Hide



The Hide is located on private concession on the Eastern boundary of the Hwange National Park. Including Tom’s Little Hide the Hide has thirteen large comfortable tented rooms. It is well geared for family stays and children are always welcome. It is also perfect for Honeymooners, small groups or older travellers. The camp has something for everyone. The Main Lodge overlooks a large waterhole teaming with wildlife. The Hide has been consistently winning awards since 1995 including “The Most Romantic Safari Property in Zimbabwe” and “The Best Safari Cuisine in Zimbabwe” in 2019.

Somalisa Camp



Somalisa Camp is without a doubt one of the most eco-friendly natural camps in the Hwange National Park. It has seven elegantly furnished sail tents built using Zimbabwean materials and influences, paired with modern décor ensuring the camp is authentically African. Somalisa was voted Zimbabwe’s Leading Tented Safari Camp in the World Travel Awards 2019, as well as being awarded the first GOLD Green Tourism Certification in Zimbabwe. One of the highlights of any guest’s stay is the Elephant Pool which offers close-up encounters by frequent visiting elephant families.

Robins Camp



Robins Camp is situated in the northern part of the Hwange National Park. The scenery from the camp is varied with hills, kopjes and vlei areas. It is one of the larger camps in Hwange National Park with 36 simply furnished beautiful rooms. Robins camp is family friendly and welcomes children of all ages. The camp offers excellent value for money with a truly experiential visit at affordable prices. Robins Camp used to be one of the National Parks run lodges and also has a well equipped Camp site for self drive tourists.

Bomani Tented Lodge



The Bomani Tented Lodge is located in a private concession bordering on the unspoilt South Eastern corner of the Hwange National Park. This luxurious lodge houses eleven raised, comfortably furnished, tents which are specially designed to keep out all creatures, great and small. One of the highlights of a guest’s stay is to spend the day driving through the Park visiting some of the Lodges’ waterholes, and dropping off supplies with pump attendants. During the day your guide would stop to offer you a delicious picnic lunch near a waterhole before returning to camp in the late afternoon.

Khulu Bush Camp

Khulu Bush Camp is located on a private concession in the Hwange National Park overlooking an ancient riverbed. The Camp has a charm and ambience that makes one feel as if they have stepped back in time to enjoy an old world hospitality. The name “Khulu” means “Grandfather” in the local language of the area. This is a tribute to Cedric Wilde, one of the Directors of the Amalinda Collection. The Camp has six slightly raised platform safari suites which are built in a style that has minimal impact to it’s environment. You may be lucky to have “Khulu” himself in camp with you and enjoy your evenings around the fire pit, listening to stories of days gone by, and stargazing with a nightcap in hand.

Davisons Camp



Davisons Camp is a luxurious but unpretentious camp located in the private Linkwasha Concession in one of the most prolific wildlife areas in the Hwange National Park. The camp has nine light and airy beautifully furnished tents, including one family unit. The tents overlook an ample waterhole which is a favourite for a variety of wildlife, especially large herds of elephant and buffalo.

The incredible selection of Camps and Lodges in Hwange can be overpowering