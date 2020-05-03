Post Covid in Zambesia

A series of articles to get you thinking about the future – Post Covid

Article 1. – “As we were”

In the Series “Post Covid” we at VF24 are going to look at how we see things happening here in the Zambesia region of Africa from a tourism and wildlife perspective, in the period during and directly after the outbreak.

Join us and give your input on the thoughts and viewpoints we include through our Facebook page and comments section at the end of each article. We will try and include some of those comments in our posts and discussions going forward.

For our opening topic let us focus on a little background to the awful virus outbreak that has stricken dumb, the world we knew.

The Zambesia region of Africa includes the seven countries that make up the catchment area of the Zambezi river. This area is the size of Western Europe, parts of Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.

Set the scene in your mind – the clean fresh waters of this river passing through these lands, providing for ecosystems and peopl e, where the battle for the conservation of wilderness is being waged in many ways.

To understand the front line of this battle you must remind yourself that in order for the wildlife and the habitat within which it thrives to be sustainable it must “pay the bills” As much as dreamers around the world want to think that Africa is teeming with Lion and Leopard waiting for their next safari the reality is that the true wilderness areas within which these animals survive are reducing every year. It is likely our children may be the last generation to enjoy a safari with four of the big five in the actual wild.

The battle is for the habitat! The battle is not for the survival of one or two specific species, the cuddly ones, the loveable ones. There will always be lion and to some extent Leopard because the private landowners of fenced in properties will be able to protect them. The battle is for the big wide-open habitats – the Chobe’s, Hwange’s, Etoshas and the Kafues.

Up until the end of 2019 we were seeing a positive trend, as tourism was paying the bill in many of these areas and as such the region was doing “OK”, from a conservation perspective. Yes, of course the battle against poaching was raging and so to, was the battle against alternative land use.

What happens next however could spell disaster!

Until Article 2 in the Post Covid Series thanks for reading and we look forward to your comments.

Editor 5. VF24