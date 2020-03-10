Pioneers Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

“Pioneers” is the latest gem in the accommodation offerings available in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. A short 2.5 km from the magical Victoria Falls, and situated in a peaceful residential suburb, this lodge is in an ideal location. The nostalgic era of the pioneer explorers has been perfectly blended with modern amenities to meet all the requirements of today’s traveller. It offers comfort, style and elegance at an affordable price. The property is exclusively reserved for residents which ensures topmost privacy.

Set in lush gardens with beautifully manicured lawns, this fifty room lodge is a great option for those who value comfort and elegance. The rooms are spacious and tastefully decorated in a classic style, and each has a clear and open view of the garden. As well as comfortable furniture, multi plugs and good lighting, they all feature air-conditioners, fans, room safes, mosquito nets and tea/coffee making facilities. Each room has its own bathroom en-suite with shower, toilet and a double vanity unit. Pioneers is a family friendly property with four family rooms available. An on site activities desk is there to assist our guests with choosing what they would like to do in and around Victoria Falls during their stay.

The heart of “Pioneers” Lodge is the centrally located main area. The layout and classic décor here is extremely welcoming with a serene and stylish lounge which is airy and comfortable, and the rich inside dining room is certainly nostalgic and inviting. The guests also have the option of relaxing and dining on the spacious and expansive terrace, overlooking lush gardens. All areas have overhead fans and are beautifully finished. There is a large saloon style bar area which serves a variety of cold and hot beverages, including local craft beer made from our very own Zambezi water. For the modern traveller, Wi-Fi is important and this is readily available throughout the lodge. Under the hot African sun, well placed in the lush gardens are two swimming pools for the guests to use at their leisure. In addition to these, a day spa and a TV Room available on the property.

Conservation and preservation of the environment are so important, and Pioneers is committed to being Environmentally Friendly. Carefully placed solar panels are used to harness the power of the sun and convert it to clean energy. Although not totally off the grid yet, most of the lodge runs off solar energy, backed up by generator as a contingency. Pioneers also supports local wildlife charities in aid of conservation, anti-poaching, essential research and anti-litter projects, all of which operate in the Victoria Falls region.

Notably, the guests at the Pioneers are at the forefront, and service is something the lodge prides itself on. From the owners and senior management team, to each and every member of staff at the lodge, the friendly and hospitable team are there to ensure guests are welcomed and comfortable throughout their stay. Certainly a great place to stay in the charming town of Victoria Falls.

For more information: www.pioneersvicfalls.com or email us on info@pioneersvicfalls.com