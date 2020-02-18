Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has returned this year on the 5th of July 2020. The entries have opened, so there couldn’t be a better time to plan a trip to the Falls.

What to expect in your run?

No matter what distance you are running, this journey is always something to remember. Not many marathons can brag about the ability to run amongst wildlife with the stunning view of one of the natural wonders of the world, Victoria Falls. In previous years there has always been an exciting turn out where people from all over the world get together and enjoy the race.

This marathon is an Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS) registered event that has been developed with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe.

There are four different runs to choose from.

Full Marathon

This run is 42.2 kilometers and will challenge even the most seasoned runners. The minimum age is 18.

Half Marathon

A much faster 21 kilometer run or for people who don’t want to complete a full marathon. The minimum age is 18.

Steward Bank Relay

This is a two-person team run. In total you will run a half marathon, however, this time one person will run halfway (10.5 km) and pass over a baton to their teammate to complete the race.

Fun Run

A relaxed run that is only 7.5 kilometers. This one is for everyone to enjoy the views and the wildlife and don’t be confused by the name, you are more than welcome to walk it. The minimum age is 10 and all youngsters must be accompanied by an adult.

Travel Packages are available

The organizers have planned five-night stays at several of the local hotels and lodges with optional seven-night stays that will include game viewing. They have also opened the invitation to contact them to plan a more customized visit.

Alternatively, you can always plan your own visit. Be sure to read about the seasons Victoria Falls is currently in to get the most out of your visit.