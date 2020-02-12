Over 50 new housing units to be built

Victoria Falls is developing fast, most of this has been Guest Houses, Lodges and Hotels. The town has seen eight new properties develop in the last two years, amongst these are sizeable hotel developments like the Pioneer Lodge of fifty rooms and the Shearwater Adventure Village with seventy rooms. Soon to finish this year we will see the Ilala Lodge group complete a new seventy room hotel called “The Palm” situated on the banks of the Zambezi and the N1 Hotel is adding a new wing right next to the River Brewery.

All this development is great, but the town has seen little in the way of housing development in recent time, to keep up. The council has sold over two hundred new low density stands; however little actual building has taken place.

The result of the above is a desperate shortage of managerial and executive housing. We were delighted to learn that a reputable developer has a housing estate that will see a blend of four different levels of complex provide over fifty units to the housing market.

This exciting new property will be called the Victoria Falls Estate – it is described by the developers as a Premier Residential Estate, the first of its kind in the ever-expanding holiday town. Trendsetting and stylish, there is a choice of home for first time buyers, holiday makers and those seeking a designer home on the doorstep of one of the natural wonders of the world

The Victoria Falls Estate is conveniently located next to the new BB7 Low density development along the Kazungula road, with easy access to shopping malls, medical facilities and school. It is situated close to many restaurants, bars and entertainment facilities, just 2km from the centre of town.

For more information on this exciting development see the below flyer for details.



