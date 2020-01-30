I am delighted to share with you that today Fastjet Zimbabwe announced the launch of two new routes.

Victoria Falls to Kruger Mpumulanga International Airport – KMIA (Nelspruit) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. To accompany this will be the rebirth of the Bulawayo to Victoria Falls route, this will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The first day of operation will be Monday 6 July for both routes.

I believe that the new route will improve connectivity and options to our tourism industry partners when creating interesting and varied itineraries for their clients.

The timing of the flights will be such that it will allow for Southbound Guests to undertake a morning activity or partake in a leisurely breakfast in Victoria Falls and arrive at KMIA to connect seamlessly with Federal Airlines to the Sabi Sands, Manyeleti or Timbavati Game Reserves for an afternoon game drive.

Northbound Guests will be able to enjoy a morning game drive in their private game reserve or The Kruger National Park, before a quick Federal Airlines flight to KMIA and the flight to Victoria Falls, this will land in time for an evening activity in Vic Falls (activity dependent).

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

FN 8801 Victoria Falls (VFA) to KMIA (MQP) depart 11:20 & arrive 13:05

FN 8802 KMIA (MQP) to Victoria Falls (VFA) depart 13:35 & arrive 15:15

The Bulawayo to Victoria Falls flight will provide links for tourists to explore the wonders of Bulawayo’s history, The Matobo National Park and Khami Ruins with onward links to Johannesburg or Harare, this route can form an integral part in any itinerary.

For the resident traveler, this route will provide a welcome alternative to a long road trip. For those conducting business between the two regions, the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday operations will give plenty of choices.

For Parents and Students of Bulawayo’s boarding schools, there is now a quicker way to get to and from school. These flights are also timed to allow for direct connectivity to and from Johannesburg.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

FN 8671 Bulawayo (BUQ) to Victoria Falls (VFA) depart 11:05 & arrive 12:05

FN 8672 Victoria Falls (VFA) to Bulawayo (BUQ) depart 15:50 & arrive 16:50

All of the above flights will be conducted in the ERJ 145 Embraer Aircraft – these are 50 seater Aircraft.

For more information or to discuss IT or Group Series Contracts, please contact me.

Julian Edmunds

Chief Commercial Officer

Fastjet Zimbabwe

julian.edmunds@fastjet.com

Image source: Fastjet.com