When planning a trip to the Zambesia region around the Victoria Falls for a safari, it can be a little confusing when hearing the terms high season and low season. It is very easy to assume that they relate to the water levels when it is in fact not. So, here is the guide to the seasons in Victoria Falls and exactly what they mean.

High season

Starting in July and ending in October, this season gets its name because of the increase in visitors. Maybe it’s because of the extended summer holidays, but many Americans and Europeans visit during this time.

During the high season, Victoria Falls starts to receive less and less rainfall. The bushes dry up and due to that, the wildlife sightings increase. This is thanks to the thinning bush and water sources. The wildlife can be seen easier and their location is more predictable since they will be drawn to the permanent waterholes.

Holidays such as Christmas and Easter fall in the high season periods for rates issues.

Low season

Also known as the rainy or green seasons in Victoria Falls, it begins late November and the rains continue to the end of March (sometimes extending to early April). It is a time for tourists who are looking for something special in their visit to Victoria Falls, rather than just a lot of game.

The birdwatchers out there will find an increase in sightings with the migrating birds being around this time. The low season is also the time for new life – an increase of baby animals can be spotted and are quite the attraction.

Low season also brings incredible rainstorms. African storm clouds come rolling over the horizon and sweep the land with an exhilarating show of thunder and lightning that only lasts for an hour or two.

Shoulder season

This season finds itself in between March and July, right in between low and high season. It is a great time to find better deals and negotiate a rate for the more expensive safari destinations in the region.

Fluctuating water levels

Even though Victoria Falls flows all year, the level of the river fluctuates. The levels depend on the amount of rainfall caught in the catchment areas of the Zambezi river. Victoria Falls is found halfway down the river’s length, so most of the rainfall is collected around Eastern Angola, South West Congo, and North-Western Zambia. When those areas have good rainfall, Victoria Falls will have higher levels of water throughout the year.

The falls are at their highest flow levels in May. While the lowest levels are in the first week of December (dates vary by year).

Victoria Falls has something to offer all year round, so no matter when you visit, it will always amaze you. Those with a real heart for nature and adventure should look to visiting more than once to truly see the magnificence of Victoria Falls.