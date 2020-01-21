We have just started the new year. Planning for this year’s holidays has just begun. Victoria Falls is one of the most amazing places to spend your holiday and we are going to find out why. So, if you are looking to visit or haven’t yet decided on where to go, let’s look at what is available and when you should visit. It is important to know that the dates below are the guidelines, exact times may vary from year to year.

The seasons

Victoria Falls is a spectacular place to visit all year round. No matter what season you are in, there is always something available. The seasons do, however, change the availability of some activities while offering others. So, let’s look at the seasons and what is different about them.

High Season

From August to November. This is the time when the weather is getting hotter and the water levels are decreasing. The weather does get extremely hot if you are traveling in the middle of this season.

Low Season

From January to June and November to December. Also known as the green season. The rains start and the flora wakes up. The water levels drop to their lowest and then gradually increase as the rainwater fills up the Zambezi.

Victoria Falls will come to its highest levels from April to June. Turning Victoria Falls into the force of Mother Nature that it is. While during this time, Victoria Falls is spectacular, the spray and mist may block many sights, and stop water activities.

The Events and Attractions

Victoria Falls and the sites around it sometimes change with the seasons. Some events only happen once or twice a year. To make sure you get exactly what you want out of your visit, we are going to look at some of them.

Devils Pool

The best months are usually from September to December. The water levels need to be relatively low for it to be safe, but not so low that there isn’t enough water. One of the world’s largest infinity pools and a must-add for your Instagram. There are not many chances you get to swim right by the edge of a waterfall.

Lunar Rainbow

Victoria falls is one of the few places in the world to experience a lunar rainbow. Every new moon when the falls have a lot of water, there are special night tours for them. If you want the change to experience one of these this year, keep an eye on your lunar calendar from late low season to early high season.

Rafting

In a river like this, rafting is a big attraction. The rafting seasons are usually around January to February and June to July. Starting at the base of Victoria Falls, you will find your way down several rapids to finally meet the grade 5 rapid, Oblivion.

Game Viewing

Some of the best months to see the wildlife is from June and July. These are also the more popular dates for the whole of Victoria Falls. While the falls are still roaring, the drinking spots for wildlife start to thin out to the permanent places. This makes game viewing a lot easier.

Bird Watching

The bird watching months are during the low season. In November you can see the migrating birds arrive. The lower waters provide clear views of the birds and easier traversable areas to spot them. The birds stay while the waters increase, making it a beautiful time to visit for the birdwatchers. Then they finally migrate in April.

Victoria Falls is always a beautiful place

It doesn’t matter what season, there is always something happening at Victoria Falls. Many attractions are also not affected by the seasons at all. Whenever you choose to visit, make sure you get the most out of it.