KAZA UniVisa is a system that will allow faster and easier travel for tourists. All countries within the Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) are planned to join. Botswana and Namibia are now set to join by the end of the year with the hopes of Angola joining soon.

“Botswana and Namibia have indicated their interest to joint KAZA UniVisa and are currently carrying out in-country consultations. It is our sincere hope that both countries will conclude these processes and join before end of year,” said Godfrey Mtare, KAZA TFCA representative in Zimbabwe.

The KAZA UniVisa was a pilot project introduced between Zambia and Zimbabwe during the UNWTO General Assembly in 2013. It launched in November 2014. The project was extended in June 2015 for the peak tourist season to increase results. It was then a success, being well taken by tourists and stockholders. The plans now are for all the countries in the TFCA to join. Thes countries are; Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Angola is expected to join soon. Once they do, all countries in the TFCA will have joined. When that does happen, the Price of the KAZA UniVisa is expected to be announced according to Godfrey Mtare.