The Internet Age has come with an overload of information that can lead to confusion and misrepresentation. We are here to dispel that by making things measurable.

Not only has the Victoria Falls never dried up but last year it was the highest it has been since 2010. Every year we chart the water levels in a graph using data provided by the Zambezi River Authority, who assess water levels through a hydrometric network comprising of thirteen stations.

As you can see, seasonally there are drop-offs in the dry season and rises in the wet season, this is nothing new or concerning, it is a natural fluctuation. More so, apart from this year, the river level has been above the normal average for the past five years. Please be mindful of exaggerated stories and footage that has been censored and sensationalised.

We are here on the ground and we are available to answer any questions or concerns. We have wet seasons and we have dry seasons, but the Victoria Falls is magnificent in all her forms. The river is currently on the rise and alarmist reporting only distorts a very normal phenomenon.

Source: Wild Horizons