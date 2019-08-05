Victoria Falls Enviro Watch, together with the Painted Dog Research Trust, is working in collaboration with Zimbabwe Natiional Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZPWMA) and the Ministry of Roads to find an effective solution to the continued loss of wildlife along the Kazangula Road between Victoria Falls and Botswana.

The Kazangula Road runs through the Zambezi National Park, an essential and vital wildlife corridor, and part of the KAZA Transfrontier Conservation Area. Sadly due to a number of vehicles speeding and / or traversing the road at night, numerous reports have been filed of wildlife deaths and injuries. Many of the wildlife lost to date include endangered species such as Painted Dogs and bat eared foxes.

In an effort to create greater awareness to drivers that they are passing through an important wildlife corridor and a National Park, as well as reaffirm the 80km speed limit, Victoria Falls Enviro Watch has begun fundraising to have signs erected along the road.

To get involved and support this effort for the protection of both wildlife and people traversing this road, kindly contact info@victoriafallsenvirowatch.org to make a donation. Together we can all make a difference to ensure the long term protection and preservation of wildlife in the region.