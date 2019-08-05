Dusty Road is a traditional Zimbabwean restaurant situated in the bustling heart of Chinotimba, the largest and oldest township in Victoria Falls just 2km from the centre of town and next to the 24 hour clinic.

Step inside our thriving home and experience the vibrancy of the community, as local vendors sell their wares, enticing smells waft from the charcoal fires and your eyes are treated to bright and inventive creations recycled from the region with a heavy dose of African humour and ingenuity.

Our food is cooked the Zimbabwean way, on open fires and in cast iron pots and ovens, giving you an authentic, wholesome and tasty food experience. The Dusty Road style is cheerful, earthy, soulful and funky with a true purpose at its core. The welfare of women, female empowerment and the awareness of Zimbabwean culture is of huge importance to us.

Our aim is to improve the livelihoods of the families in this town through exposure to our visitors and the transcendental gift of human interaction over a delicious meal.

Enjoy and mwende kabotu! (have fun!)

Please ask your guide, lodge or hotel for transport, and please drive slowly as there are a lot of children in the area.

Address: Stand 1195, Chinotimba Opening Hours: 12 midday – 10pm

