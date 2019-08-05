Dusty Road is a traditional Zimbabwean restaurant situated in the bustling heart of Chinotimba, the largest and oldest township in Victoria Falls just 2km from the centre of town and next to the 24 hour clinic.
Step inside our thriving home and experience the vibrancy of the community, as local vendors sell their wares, enticing smells waft from the charcoal fires and your eyes are treated to bright and inventive creations recycled from the region with a heavy dose of African humour and ingenuity.
Our food is cooked the Zimbabwean way, on open fires and in cast iron pots and ovens, giving you an authentic, wholesome and tasty food experience. The Dusty Road style is cheerful, earthy, soulful and funky with a true purpose at its core. The welfare of women, female empowerment and the awareness of Zimbabwean culture is of huge importance to us.
Our aim is to improve the livelihoods of the families in this town through exposure to our visitors and the transcendental gift of human interaction over a delicious meal.
Enjoy and mwende kabotu! (have fun!)
Please ask your guide, lodge or hotel for transport, and please drive slowly as there are a lot of children in the area.
Address: Stand 1195, Chinotimba Opening Hours: 12 midday – 10pm
Cell: Landline: Email: Website:
0787 248 820
0832 844 607 info@dustyroad.africa www.dustyroad.africa
Serving lunch and dinner – bookings are essential
PRICE MENU AUGUST 2019
Dusty Road will be open from midday until 10pm. It is for diners only and not a bar. Please make sure you pre book. Dinner in the evenings will start at 6.30pm. We recommend you get here early to truly feel the township and be able see it in day light to get the full experience.
Our menu is traditional using as many local ingredients where possible and even some wild indigenous ones. It may vary due to availability of certain products in season but there will always be plenty of variety for people with all sorts of tastes. However, should you have a specific dietary requirement please let us know well in advance.
MEAL RATE
Lunch US$25
Dinner US$35
Our bar is limited to beer, wine, gin, whisky, Amarula and soft drinks. We are trying where possible to use local beverages, however, we will also have a variety of South African wines which will be sold by the glass or by the carafe.
Please if you have any queries or requests whatsoever please let me know.
Best Wishes
SARAH LILFORD
DINNER MENU
Traditional Tastes from the Market
Peanuts (Nzungu), Roasted Mealies (Chibage), Mopane Worms, (Amancimbi) Kapenta (Matemba), Flat bread with homemade peanut butter and local honey, a variety of beans, Baobab pulp
Welcome Drink
Non alcoholic Lemon and Wild Nyi Berry Utshwala – locally brewed beer
STARTER
Wood Oven Baked Maize Bread (Chimodho) with a Sun dried Tomato, Wild Basil and Peanut Dip , Indlubu and Indumba Bean Hummus
MAIN COURSE BUFFET
Sadza
Idobi Rice
White Mupunga
Beef Stew
Inyama yenyamazana (Game Stew) Spicy Tamarind Zambezi Bream Lemon and Mint Basted Croc Kebabs Zomukati (Beef Offals)
Chomolia
SALADS
Inkobe Salad (Mixed Bean and Mealie)
Roasted Peanut and Minted Peas
Roasted Butternut, Sweet Potato, Carrots and Chick Peas and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds Samp Salad
Community Grown Mixed Salad with a Moringa Dressing
DESSERT
Chocolate, Orange and Mongongo Nut Balls
Creamy Lemon and Umkhomo (Baobab) Cups with a Masawu Berry Sauce
TEA/COFFEE
LUNCH MENU
Traditional Tastes from the Market
Peanuts (Nzungu), Roasted Mealies (Chibage), Mopane Worms, (Amancimbi) Kapenta (Matemba), Flat bread with homemade peanut butter and local honey, a variety of beans, Baobab pulp
Welcome Drink
Non alcoholic Lemon and Wild Nyi Berry Utshwala – locally brewed beer
STARTER
Wood Oven Baked Maize Bread (Chimodho) with a Sun dried Tomato, Wild Basil and Peanut Dip, Indlubu and Indumba Bean Hummus
MAIN COURSE PLATED – Choose 1
Char Grilled Chicken with Sadza/ Rice and a Community Grown Salad (Peri-peri or lemon and herb)
Traditional Beef Stew, Sadza and Chomolia
(Vegetarian) Community Grown Chinos Garden Greens with a Samp Salad, Wild Basil and Moringa Dressing
Roasted Butternut, Sweet Potato, Carrots and Chick Peas and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Peanut Butter Rice
Spicy Tamarind Pickled Zambezi Bream with a Crunchy Wheat Salad
DESSERT
Chocolate, Orange and Mongongo Nut Balls
Creamy Lemon and Baobab Shots with a Masawu Berry Sauce
TEA/COFFEE
Traditional Corner Shop
Dusty Road Also provides Zimbabwean raw traditional foods and traditional Cleaning equipment. The list below shows some of the items that will be at the traditional Corner Shop at Dusty Road Restaurant:
|English Name/Scientific Name
|Ndebele Name
|Shona Name
|White Beans/Cashel Valley Beans
|Red Kidney Beans
|Sugar Beans
|Shelled Peanuts
|Nzungu
|Big Peanuts in Shells
|Chalimbana
|Beans
|Nyemba
|Finger Millet/Rapoko
|Zviyo /Rukweza
|Par-boiled Maize
|Mafushe/Ufutho
|Mumhare
|Dried pumpkin leaves
|Ibhobola
|Muboora
|Samp
|Itshakada
|Manhuchu/Mashakada
|Okra
|Idelele
|Derere/chipudzi
|Cassava
|Umjumbula
|Mufarinya
|Maize
|Umumbu
|Chibage
|Baobab Fruit
|Umkhomo
|Mawuyu
|Sweet Potato
|Imbambayila
|Mbambaira
|Umnyi
|Nyi
|Snout Apple
|Ixabuxabu
|Matohwe
|Broom
|Umthanyelo
|Mutsvairo
No Comment