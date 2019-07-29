The Safari Trading Company is a new retail shop that has opened its doors inside the Sawanga Mall which is home to Victoria Falls’ new PicknPay Supermarket.

The Safari Trading Company is a top-end gift store featuring luxury African brands for customers wanting something special to remember their holiday to the Victoria Falls.

Featuring a wide range of tourist-orientated gifts that include:

Cool t-shirts

Safari and fishing apparel

Victoria Falls branded apparel and caps,

Warm jackets,

Beautiful Kenyan beaded belts

Footwear and sandals,

African origin cosmetics such as Africology

Sun hats and quality sunscreen

Melvill & Moon bags, leatherware and accessories

Victoria Falls branded coffee

Great gift ideas

The Safari Trading Company celebrates top-quality African luxury goods. We represent a variety of African craftsmen and women as their retail face in selling their products to customers visiting the Falls as well as all over the world.

A trip to our store will delight you as there is something for everyone and will be that something special for you to take home an African memory