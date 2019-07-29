The Safari Trading Company is a new retail shop that has opened its doors inside the Sawanga Mall which is home to Victoria Falls’ new PicknPay Supermarket.

The Safari Trading Company is a top-end gift store featuring luxury African brands for customers wanting something special to remember their holiday to the Victoria Falls.

Featuring a wide range of tourist-orientated gifts that include:

  • Cool t-shirts
  • Safari and fishing apparel
  • Victoria Falls branded apparel and caps,
  • Warm jackets,
  • Beautiful Kenyan beaded belts
  • Footwear and sandals,
  • African origin cosmetics such as Africology
  • Sun hats and quality sunscreen
  • Melvill & Moon bags, leatherware and accessories
  • Victoria Falls branded coffee
  • Great gift ideas

The Safari Trading Company celebrates top-quality African luxury goods. We represent a variety of African craftsmen and women as their retail face in selling their products to customers visiting the Falls as well as all over the world.

A trip to our store will delight you as there is something for everyone and will be that something special for you to take home an African memory