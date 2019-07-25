“To be within a metre of an elephant bull, level with his feet, is truly humbling. You realise just how majestic these giants are.”

On arrival at Linkwasha Camp, you’d have little idea that there is a hide right in front of camp. But on closer inspection (a guide has to point it out!) you will be able to spot the well-disguised blind, a slightly raised area next to the waterhole.

There is always some quiet time in camp between brunch and the afternoon game drive. I usually spend this time wandering around the camp grounds, looking for interesting creatures or birds. But not at Linkwasha. The sunken hide, right in front of camp, is the perfect spot to spend this downtime.

The hide may be a container but don’t fool yourself, it is furnished in true Wilderness Safaris style! Fitted with a mini bar, coffee-making facilities and even two daybeds, it’s the perfect place for an afternoon siesta! There are even fans to keep the interior cool.

To be within a metre of an elephant bull, level with his feet, is truly humbling. You realise just how majestic these giants are. I was also able to enjoy the antics of a troop of baboons and capture some good eye-level photos of black-winged stilts, red-billed teals and emerald-spotted wood doves. There is also a constant procession of general game including zebra, kudu, waterbuck and even the majestic sable antelope.

On one particular day when it was time to exit the hide, I had a bit of a problem. As I popped my head out of the lid, I noticed an elephant feeding in the area between myself and the camp. I had to wait for it to move off but enjoyed this opportunity to photograph it, and simply marvel at the wonder of being so close to this magnificent animal.

The tented rooms at Linkwasha are fabulous and you will definitely feel the need to spend your downtime in your room. But if you are lucky enough to visit, make sure you spend one afternoon inside the sunken hide as well; it is an experience not to be missed!

Written and Photographed by Anton Kruger