Dear Valued Trade Partner,

Big things have been happening at our very own “feast of fun” – The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show!

This legendary Victoria Falls dining and entertainment experience not only has a fresh look with its new décor capturing the style of the traditional Zimbabwean cooking hut, but the kitchen has been rebuilt and modernised and other structural enhancements made.

The US$250,000 refurbishment – completed last month – was done to keep pace with the growing popularity of this “must do” Victoria Falls activity, which first opened its doors 27 years ago.

The levels of business experienced in 2018, coupled with the growth in the previous two years, led us to make the appropriate investment decisions to equip The Boma for the next five to ten years of business.

Keeping pace with the latest equipment and service delivery expectations, whilst maintaining the tastes, sights and sounds of The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, were key factors in this major project.

We set out to modernise The Boma without detracting from its essence.

The main kitchen, which guests don’t see, and the main cookhouse were gutted and rebuilt, and new equipment installed, and structural enhancements made to the serving areas, such as new granite surfaces and refrigeration of the salad and dessert bars to keep food fresh.

Interior designer Belinda Jones describes the concept for the décor as coming from traditional Zimbabwean cooking huts, and as an amalgam of different local tribes.

While the traditional art form of decorating the walls and shelves with bright pigment goes back a while, it has now been revived as a new art form.

We look forward to welcoming you and your clients to our “new” Boma – Dinner & Drum Show soon!

Warm Regards,

Ross Kennedy

Chief Executive – Africa Albida Tourism

July 16, 2019

Email: saflodge@saflodge.co.zw

Website: www.theboma.co.zw