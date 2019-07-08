Ker & Downey Botswana are pleased to release the new images of Kanana post refurbishment.

Guests are accommodated in seven spacious twin and double-bedded safari tents, each en-suite bathroom has a large walk-in shower and luxurious fittings. Families are accommodated in a two-bedroomed tent, sharing an en-suite bathroom with the addition of an outdoor shower – ideal for families in this child-friendly camp. The tents are well spaced, affording privacy whilst remaining within a comfortable distance from the main camp area.

A hidden jewel on the Xudum River, Kanana is located in the southwest of the Okavango Delta. The area encompasses a necklace of islands dotted with palms, figs, ebony and knobthorn, and is home to a myriad of birds, plants and animals. The nature of the habitat means it is the perfect place to experience the diversity of species found within the Okavango Delta.

The annual floods transform parts of this concession into a true water paradise, offering guests the best of both worlds. Due to the camps location guests can experience magnificent game sightings during drives as well as the unique experience of exploring the delta’s beautiful waterways by boat or Mokoro. You may actually enjoy the breath-taking spectacle of the water visibly rising around the camp’s raised teak decks. The Sleep Out Deck offers guests the opportunity to spend the night out under the magnificent African night sky.

During the refurbishment Kanana received an extension of the main area, adding a breath-taking breakaway seating area adjacent to the current al-fresco deck that overlooks the beautiful waterways. The camp also received all new furniture in both the tents and main area along with the pool deck.

With warm golds, deep greys, rich creams, turquoise and crisp whites, the refurbishment captures a 1920s Explorer theme while retaining the camps classical charm and the incorporation of rustic elements.

We hope you are as enthusiastic as we are over this renovation and look forward to your continued support.

A new Kanana video is scheduled for release soon….

