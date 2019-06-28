Victoria Falls Marathon – taking place SUNDAY 7 JULY 2019

Online entries have closed but there are some spaces left for all the races so anyone wishing to participate and hasn’t already entered please come down to the Kingdom Hotel (follow the signs) on Friday 5th July from 10H00 till 17H00 & Saturday 6th July from 09H00 till 12H00. Suggest if you are in town to come down on Friday as early as possible to avoid disappointment as once each race is full entries will close. Entry prices will be advertised on the day.

Anyone collecting race numbers that have already been paid for please use the same times at the Kingdom as stated above.

FULL MARATHON / HALF MARATHON & FUN RUN – all start on the main road between the Avis garage and the POSB/AIR ZIM/BANK car park.

The short section of road will be blocked off to traffic completely between 06h00 and 08h00.

Ideally, drop off guests before the railway line or in town to avoid congestion. To get to Vic Falls Hotel/Kingdom/Ilala Lodge, drivers will have to divert through the car park.

Start times, distance & age limit on each race are :

FULL 06h45 – 42.2kms – age limit 21 years and above

HALF 07h15 – 21.1kms – age limit 18 years and above

RELAY 07h15 – 10.55kms per runner, 2 runners in a team – age limit 18 years and above

FUN 07h45 – 7.5km – 10 years and below will need to be accompanied by an adult

The Vic Falls Bridge will be FULLY CLOSED to traffic AND pedestrians from 22h00 the night before until 08h00 (or until the last runner is safely through the customs gate)

The ZAMBIAN GATE will be locked to traffic and pedestrians during this time as well.

ZAMBEZI DRIVE will be full of runners between 07h00 and 08h15. Please try to AVOID USING THIS ROAD COMPLETELY. Only race official vehicles will be permitted.

PARKWAY DRIVE including INTO the park for approx. 3 km – is part of the route. Whilst we cannot close access, we plan to cordon off a portion of the road for runners’ use with cones. Please advise all drivers and staff to DRIVE CAREFULLY, SLOWLY and CONSIDERATELY along this section – it will be in use all morning by athletes.

PARKWAY DRIVE AND THE ROAD TO VIC FALLS SAFARI LODGE – will be in use all morning by athletes.

VARIOUS ROADS throughout the Residential area – will be in use all morning by athletes.

We hope that the changes we have made do not interrupt Vic Falls usual transfers / business. All drivers are urged to drive SLOWLY on these sections, as we do not want anyone injured due to driver negligence.

Police will be controlling the route and will take vehicles off the route for the duration of the event , and may fine them , if they are found to be speeding or driving dangerously.

Thank you in advance for your co-operation, together we can ensure a great event for Victoria Falls.

Kind Regards

Vic Falls Marathon organisers