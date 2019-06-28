Many visitors to Zambia make a bee-line to Livingstone and the famous Victoria Falls. There’s no doubting that the magnificent spectacle the falls create and that there’s plenty of fun stuff to do in and around Livingstone, but that’s definitely not the only stop you should make in Zambia.

Here are some other suggestions to include in a Zambian safari:

Private suite – Lower Zambezi National Park

Time + Tide Chongwe Albida Suite – book this suite and get a private vehicle and guide for your safari in the Lower Zambezi National Park; enjoy day and night wildlife drives, walking safaris, boat cruises and canoeing in peace and privacy.

River views from the Time + Tide Chongwe Albida Suite, Time + Tide Chongwe River Camp

New camp – North Luangwa

Takwela Camp – Due to open in July 2019 and starting with just two guest rooms (two more to be added in 2020), this will offer the ultimate in getting completely off-grid. Tucked away in a remote corner of the North Luangwa National Park with good populations of lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard, hippo, wildebeest and hyena, guests will be able to explore on both walking safaris and day and night wildlife drives.

Hot air ballooning – Kafue National Park

Busanga Bush Camp – Kafue is Africa’s second largest national park, and a vast and little visited wilderness. The Busanga Plains in the north are a wildlife-rich expanse of open grasslands with numerous waterways, swamps and patches of forest scattered across them. Soaring over this pristine landscape in a hot air balloon on a misty early morning is an unforgettable and incredibly beautiful experience. Hot air ballooning safaris are available from August for an additional charge (conservation fees).

Exclusive wilderness – Liuwa Plain

Time + Tide King Lewanika Camp – Unspoilt plains, exclusive wildlife viewing and a rich natural heritage characterise the Liuwa Plain to the far west of Zambia. King Lewanika Camp is the only permanent camp in the park and as such offers unrivalled access to a magical safari in an area that is home to Africa’s second biggest wildebeest migration, a growing cheetah population and the legendary Lady Liuwa lion pride.

Walking Safaris – South Luangwa

Surefoot Safaris – Walking safaris were pioneered in the South Luangwa National Park by some of Africa’s most famous guides, Norman Carr and Robin Pope. These days walking is still a wonderful way to explore the park and among a new generation of guides is Deb Tittle who has spent over two decades in the Luangwa. Guests on her walking safaris can expect an absorbing mix of tracking, stalking and observing Africa’s wildlife – following the action as it unfolds at Mapazi Camp.

