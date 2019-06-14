Wilderness Safaris will be launching scenic helicopter flights in partnership with Helicopter Horizons.

These helicopter flights will be available at all Winderness camps in the Linyanti region of Botswana. The flights will operate between 11h00 and 15h00, travelling over the fault line of the Great Rift Valley, the Linyanti wetlands and the Savute Channel.



“It is from the air that one can truly appreciate the wonders of the Linyanti, which is why we’re thrilled to launch this new activity for our guests on the day that King’s Pool reopens. This gives us another opportunity to share the wonders of the Linyanti with our guests, whilst at the same time making a positive difference to the conservation of this vast, pristine concession. Not only do the helicopter flights offer life-changing adventures, they will also perform an additional security role; assisting our conservation team with wildlife monitoring and monthly wildlife counts in the more remote areas of the Linyanti.” – Kim Nixon, the MD of Wilderness Safaris Botswana

Original Article- https://www.bushtracksafrica.com/post/wilderness-helicopter-flights

Image: Helicopter Horizons