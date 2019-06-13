Ilala Lodge Hotel has unveiled its most luxurious suite to date, the Strathearn Suite, named after hotel founder, Strathearn Brown. The suite offers the perfect setting for couples looking for an extra special getaway in Victoria Falls.

“Complete with luxury, comfort and sophisticated style, the Strathearn Suite is a hotel experience in a class of its own,” said Heather Kay, Acting General Manager of Ilala Lodge Hotel.

Fashioned with modern and sophisticated décor, the Strathearn Suite delivers a tranquil haven of relaxation and luxury, complete with a private lounge, kitchen, en suite bathroom with double vanity basins, walk-in shower and an indulgent bathtub.

Romance continues onto a private balcony, where guests can indulge in a large spa bath while enjoying world-class views of the spray rising above the mighty Victoria Falls waterfall.

Guests receive an inclusive private balcony dining experience, prepared for by chefs from the award-winning Palm Restaurant, as well as a complimentary in-room couples’ massage and an intimate breakfast or lunch cruise onboard the hotel’s luxury cruise boat, the Ra-Ikane River Cruise.

In addition to offering an ideal romantic retreat, the suite can also be transformed into a spacious family villa known as the ‘Strathearn Family Suite’ via a pair of interconnecting doors into an Executive Suite and Deluxe Room.

“The enhancement of the new Strathearn Suite further establishes our position as a leading hotel in Victoria Falls. In addition to the existing 73 spacious and well-appointed rooms, Ilala Lodge Hotel now offers a more diverse range of accommodation options for travellers seeking to experience this popular destination,” added Heather.

For more information on rates and availability, visit www.ilalalodge.com, email reservations@ilalalodge.co.zw or call us on +263 (0) 213 2844737/8/9 or +263 (0) 712 401814.