The management team at the Victoria Falls Hotel have confirmed that a major refurbishment of the hotel’s rooms will begin towards the later part of 2019 and these will be completed by the end of 2020. The oldest hotel in the region she is fondly known as the “grand old lady”, having been developed in the early part of last century. The original structures are over one hundred years old, the property has of course undergone many refurbishments and changes from that original time.

The Victoria Falls Hotel is one of the Leading Hotels of the World and is known for its wonderful views of the railway bridge, the gorges and the spray of the Victoria Falls themselves. It is a five star property and the management are now looking to modernize the rooms so that guests can enjoy modern in room design whilst keeping the wonderful old style feeling that the hotel is renowned for.