European riverboat operator, CroisieEurope, is set to launch a second luxury houseboat on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe, in March next year.

The Zimbabwean Dream has eight cabins, including two with balconies on the main deck, and can take a maximum of 16 passengers. Cabin facilities include TV, safe, air-conditioner, 220V with adapters for most countries, lounge chairs and exterior sofas, welcome basket and binoculars.

The upper deck has an outside area, a restaurant with a lounge bar and a kitchen. There is a Jacuzzi and the sun deck has an observation area.

CroisieEurope has plans to add more luxury houseboats according to Lucas Schmitter, e-Commerce and Sales Director: “We could have maybe three or perhaps six, but we don’t want to crowd the area and want to let the animals live their lives, so it will always remain small ships with a very, very small imprint on the wildlife and nature.”

The company’s first vessel, RV African Dream, currently operates on Lake Kariba.

Zimbabwean Dream was built in Zimbabwe by GDI Engineering, the same company that built RV African Dream.

