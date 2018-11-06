STANLEY & Livingstone has officially opened a boutique hotel with 16 suites in Victoria Falls, which they say will be “a pause on a spectacular Southern African itinerary”.

Jade Crocket, Stanley & Livingstone’s content manager, said the refurbished hotel offered a variety of the latest elegant design styles from the rooms, swimming pool, garden bar up to the restaurant.

“It’s fresh design takes an easy-going approach to the colonial style, and its spaces – both elegant and approachable – encourage guests to settle in and relax,” she enthused.

“Thoughtful comforts, attentive service, and excellent food enhance the experience by ensuring guests are very well taken care of – a hallmark of Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel.”

The 16 suites include king-sized bed convertible to a ¾-bed set, topped by a down duvet and pillows accompanied by en-suite bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and slipper bath, and stocked with botanical-infused Africology body products.

Each room also has a minibar area with a variety of nibbles and drinks, as well as a tea and coffee station.

There is also lounge area with an interest book collection and satellite television, showing a range of channels among other necessities.

For the day, Crocket said it was guests’ discretion to decide how much or little to do, while breakfasting out on the hotel lawns or enjoying in-room spa treatments.

It also offers a lounge and bar with a menu of coffees and a selection of beers, wines, champagnes, spirits, and specialty cocktails.

To brave the scorching heat, tourists will be offered a garden swimming pool with umbrella-shaded loungers.

Summarising the hotel and the rooms, Crocket said the hotel was ideal for visitors to settle in and enjoy their holiday.

“Interleading suites give families their own space to settle in, while enjoying our attentive service and especially warm Zimbabwean hospitality. Everything – from in-suite spa therapies and outings to explore, to dining – is taken care of, leaving families to enjoy maximum quality time that is kept stress-free.”

Apart from accommodation, Stanley & Livingstone is also involved in conservation of black rhino at the Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, the only privately-owned reserve around Victoria Falls.

The reserve protects 2 500 hectares of wildlife-rich wilderness, and is a designated rhinoceros Intensive Protection Zone (IPZ).

Crocket said, a monitoring and breeding programme has seen the reserve’s rhino population flourish.

“Safaris, led by expert field guides, give guests a truly unique African experience with the chance to track black rhino – one of the rarest animals in the world, in their natural habitat. Guests are also likely to encounter other big game, and see numerous smaller mammal, reptile, insect, and bird species that make the reserve’s basalt plains, open grasslands, teak forests, and river banks their home.”