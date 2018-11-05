This year’s Victoria Falls carnival has been rebranded and will now be called the Zambezi Lager Victoria Falls Carnival, after Delta Beverages came on board as the main sponsor.

Carnival director, Darryn Lee confirmed the rebranding, saying they expected at least 10,000 people to attend the event.

Delta Beverages official, Irimayi Muzorewa said the Victoria Falls Carnival was something close to their heart.

“The brand fits perfectly with the location of the festival in that not only does it take place by the Zambezi River, but the brand is very close to the heart of the tourist capital of Zimbabwe, and Zambezi Lager seeks to provide mighty refreshment to those adults that yearn for the great outdoors,” he said.

“The carnival offers a great outdoors experience from the amazing wildlife as well as the scenic views of the mighty waterfalls.”

Muzorewa said Delta will host promotional campaigns that will see a number of lucky Zambezi Lager consumers winning prizes such as tickets to the three-day carnival extravaganza.

Jameson are the previous sponsors of the carnival.

Lee said the carnival was Africa’s most exhilarating music and adventure festival and they had already invited renowned artists to complement the three day event.

“… full-throttle adventure, an incredible setting and a music hungry crowd all mixed with local and international music-fans boasting a lineup that showcases the best talent from around Africa,” he said.

“Adding to the power lineup, South African Music Award (SAMA) winners for Best Dance Album and Best Duo/Group of the Year is the incomparable Black Motion hailing from South Africa with their signature live act sure to up the tempo at this year’s carnival.

“Already, on the lineup is smash-hit songstress behind hits like ‘My Baby’, ‘Love is Blind’, ‘Collide’ and many more, Lady Zamar, and one of South Africa’s most love bands, Freshlyground will bring their sing-along fresh afro-pop sound to the falls.”

Lee said due to demand, Prince Kaybee will return to the festival.

He encouraged revellers to bring along a flag from their country and paint their faces in their national colours.