Zambia will regrade and reconstruct some of its hotels following a pledge to improve service delivery by that country’s hospitality industry.

The Zambia Tourism Board (ZTB) partnered with the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) to bring in skills to complete the process.

ZTB chief executive officer, Felix Chaila said they were content with the partnership and were confident on the quality of service.

“It is a privilege to have partnered with TGCSA and benefit from the skills and experience from this globally credible quality assurance body for tourism products in South Africa,” Chaila said.

“Through learning and being guided and supported by TGCSA, we not only benefit as a tourism body, but as a country. With South Africa’s robust, relevant and consistent grading programme as a benchmark, we can benefit the local tourism authority by improving service delivery, and we can boost local travel, increase morale, and drive more tourism to our country.”

Hoteliers said the benefits of better grading is that tourists were guaranteed they would receive quality service.

An official at TGCSA, Darryl Erasmus, said collaborations between African countries could assist in improving the continent’s quality positioning and market share when it comes to global tourist numbers.

“By combining and sharing our experience with new grading partners such as Zambia, we show the world we have ratings that are credible and consistent,” he said.

“Collaboration is key to improving our segment as it is instrumental in making positive strides in tourism, and affecting growth not only in Zambia, but in Africa.”