Zambezi Elephant Fund (ZEF) founder, John Steven will on November 17 conduct an elephant fundraising campaign called the Saving The Elephants Run/Walk in New York to fundraise for elephants’ upkeep amid a massive decline of the species over recent years.

The 10 kilometre journey will be held at Naumburg Bandshell starting at 9am.

“Up to 100 elephants are being slaughtered a day in Africa by poachers partaking in illegal ivory trade,” the trust announced on its website.

“Register for this year’s Saving the Elephants 10km Run/Walk to show your support for the protection of these majestic creatures.

“Benefitting the Zambezi Elephant Fund, you can run, jog or walk your way around beautiful Central Park as we unite together to help keep the hope for Zimbabwe’s elephants alive.”

ZEF said between 2002 and 2014 there was a 40% loss of elephants in the Lower Zambezi Valley in Zimbabwe and elephants were threatened with extinction.

Zimbabwe is the second largest elephant breeder on the continent with an estimated population of over 80 000.

Participants can also choose to donate a 4X4 vehicle and offer rewards of $1 000 to an informer who leads to the arrest of poachers.

Some of the money will go towards purchasing GPS and binoculars equipment for anti-poaching rangers, mobile phone credit and food packs.

ZEF said throughout Africa, elephant populations are being decimated at alarming rate and such fundraising activities have been formed specifically to address the escalating rise of poaching in the Zambezi Valley in Zimbabwe.

Stevens, a private guide, who operates in the Zambezi area, will be joined by like-minded individuals, operators, NGOs and government bodies.

ZEF works to protect elephants in the Zambezi Valley, Zimbabwe by putting a stop to poaching and developing and putting in place systems that ensure the long-term safety of the animals.

They also conduct anti-poaching ranger training, conservation security planning and implementation, information systems and networking and technology and systems for anti-poaching operations.



“This is an area that has already lost its rhino population to poaching and is now losing elephants every month. Serious collective action is now absolutely critical in helping to stop the killing of elephants for their ivory here,” ZEF said.

ZEF also works with and supports local communities and projects in areas like Binga, Chewore, Chirundu, Chizarira, Kanyemba, Kariba Town, Lake Kariba, Mana Pools, Matusadona, Mavuradonha, Mlibizi, Msuna, Mongwe, Sapi and Victoria Falls where they operate from.