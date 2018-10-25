Planning on visiting Victoria Falls, our friends at Victoria Falls Guide have come up with a flight schedule on flights into the resort town.

You will find the schedules broken down by airline first, and then by route. We have used the actual IATA airline codes, as well as the airport codes, and the key to these is at the bottom of the page.

Next, you will find the flight numbers for each of the flights, and their arrival and departure times. These times are the times that are used at the respective airports, i.e., in the local time zone.

The shaded boxes under “Days” represent the days in the week that the flights run – blank spaces meaning that there are no flights on the particular days.

This flight schedule was last updated on 25 June 2018.

Victoria Falls Flights by Airline

The different airlines that fly to Victoria Falls region are British Airways (Victoria Falls and Livingstone), South African Airways (Victoria Falls and Livingstone), Kenya Airways (Victoria Falls and Livingstone), Ethiopian Airlines (Victoria Falls), FastJet (Victoria Falls), Air Zimbabwe (Victoria Falls), Air Namibia (Victoria Falls), Proflight (Livingstone), Air Botswana (Kasane near Chobe and Maun near Okavango Delta).

British Airways (BA)

South African Airways (SAA)

Kenyan Airways (KQ)

Ethiopian Airlines (ET)

FastJet (FN)



Air Zimbabwe (UM)

Air Namibia (SW)*

ProFlight Zambia (P0)

Air Botswana (BP)

Airports Key

ADD Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Ethiopia) BBK Kasane Airport (Botswana – Kasane, Chobe) BUQ J N Nkomo – Bulawayo International Airport (Zimbabwe – Bulawayo) CPT Cape Town International (South Africa) GBE Sir S Khama – Gaborone International Airport (Botswana – Gaborone) JNB O R Tambo – Johannesburg International Airport (South Africa) LUN K Kaunda – Lusaka International Airport (Zambia – Lusaka) LVI H M Nkumbula – Livingstone International Airport (Zambia – Livingstone, Victoria Falls) MQP Kruger Mpumalanga – Nelspruit Airport (South Africa) MUB Maun Airport (Botswana – Okavango Delta, Moremi Game Reserve) NBO Jomo Kenyatta – Nairobi International Airport (Kenya) VFA Victoria Falls International Airport (Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls) WDH Hosea Kutako – Windhoek International Airport (Namibia)

* Air Namibia flights into Zimbabwe are currently suspended over a legal dispute