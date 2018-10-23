Victoria Falls will host Zimbabwe’s first Wines Of South Africa (WOSA) grand tasting on Saturday, with the aim being to showcase tourism through wine.

“Victoria Falls will host Zimbabwe’s first Wines Of South Africa Grand Tasting on October 27,” WOSA announced.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

“We are bringing together wine estates and producers from South Africa local and regional trade.”

Lewa & Company marketing manager and organiser of the event Kuda Hove explained that the intention was to bring tourism wine traders together.

“We anticipate this event to be an informative event with training and tasting for wine enthusiasts and traders from border towns of Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The aim is to provide a platform for wine estates to engage directly with the hospitality and distribution industry, while promoting tourism through wine.”



Hove said the event came against the backdrop of the third UNWTO Wine Tourism Conference held in Chisinau, Moldova in September.

At the conference, UNWTO secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The complexity of wine tourism development and the diversity of stakeholders involved requires innovative models of collaboration; we need to break down walls and promote new clusters.

The event will be held at Victoria Falls Hotel.

WOSA represents South African producers of wine who export their products.

It was established in 1999 with more than 500 producers on its database, comprising all the major South African wine exporters, with a mandate is to promote the export of all South African wines in key international markets.

