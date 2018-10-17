WILD HORIZONS has introduced cycling and lunch cruises in Victoria Falls as a way of enhancing tourists’ experiences in the resort town.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The company’s sales and marketing manager, Tich Tandi said the cycling tours were meant to bring a spectacular view of the flora and fauna attractions in the area and for health reasons.

“… explore this exciting town, led by your Wild Horizons guide, to your heart’s content. You can also cycle along the Zambezi River, visit the famous Big Tree (a baobab tree estimated to 3,500 years old), enjoy spectacular views of the Batoka Gorges below the Falls and cycle across the Victoria Falls Bridge. We recommend you have basic cycling experience when joining the trip,” Wild Horizons announced in their newsletter.

Tandi said: “We aim to increase great experience for our guest at the same an opportunity for them for little exercise around other than jogging since we have limited gyms in the areas and blended with some wildlife experience.”

The cycling tours will take place throughout the year and there are no no age limits.

On the lunch cruises in the Zambezi River, the company said they served all forms of beverages.

“The lunch cruise includes beers, soft drinks, local spirits, wine and water as well as a finger lunch. Lunch Cruises will take place between 12.00pm to 14.30pm daily with a minimum of 2 guests,” Wild Horizons said.