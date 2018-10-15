Vayeni and Samphire Travel Consulting have parted ways after a six year relationship.

Samphire Travel Consulting have been representing Vayeni, a leading Zimbabwean based independent Destination Management Company, in the United Kingdom (UK) market.

Luke Brown, co-owner of Vayeni, said: “We have had a great relationship with Samphire Travel Consulting over the years and we thank Penny Hooper and, in addition, more recently Fern Montgomery for all the amazing efforts they have made on our behalf as our representatives in the United Kingdom.

“Through Penny and Fern, we have made positive strides towards building some great relationships with outbound operators based in the UK. It has been a very enjoyable partnership and we will always remain close friends in the African safari industry going forwards.”

Appointment of a Vayeni Relations Officer

Vayeni is now expected to appoint an in-house Vayeni Relations Officer to engage the UK market directly. The Vayeni Relations Officer will be responsible for providing a dedicated service for all our UK partner requirements including:

Rate allocations and contracting

Training on the Vayeni website’s new agent area

Provision of Vayeni details: company profile, presentations and insurances

News updates from the region

Media: video clips, pictures and social media updates

Arranging familiarisation tours of Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.

Upcoming visits to the UK by the Vayeni Team:

WTM London: 5-7 November 2018

Luke will be attending World Travel Market in London from 5-7 November and exhibiting on the Zimbabwe stand AF 560.

UK Sales Calls: 4-8 December 2018

Suzanne and Luke will be in the UK for 4 days of sales calls from 4-8 December catching up with existing and prospective new partners.

Please contact either Luke or Suzanne directly if you would be interested to meet them over either of these periods.

Source: Atta