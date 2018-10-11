AFRICA Albida Tourism (AAT) has built a $150 000 fitness centre at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, which it describes as “perhaps the finest work-out view in Africa”.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

“A fitness room has been built at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, offering guests an unrivalled

view of bushveld to the horizon, with the opportunity to spot wildlife at the onsite

waterhole during their work-out,” AAT said in a statement.

“Wildlife frequenting the waterhole at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge include elephant, buffalo

and kudu, and occasionally lion – last week a lioness thrilled guests when she spent most of

the day there. While bushbuck and warthog may be seen wandering past the window of the

fitness room.”

The fitness room which has been in use since the end of September has modern feature equipment.

“The sunset-facing glass-fronted fitness room, built beneath Victoria Falls Safari Lodge’s swimming pool deck and offering a selection of free-standing exercise machines as well as weights, opened on September 20,” AAT said.

“The air-conditioned fitness room’s state of the art gym equipment includes two treadmills, two different types of exercise bikes, an elliptical cross trainer, a rower, as well as an area with free weights, a bench and exercise balls.”

AAT said they also refurbished the pool deck and were going to continue to enhancing its offerings as Victoria Falls enjoys a tourism boom.

Meanwhile, Wild Horizons has also extended its adventurous boat cruise in South Africa.

“We are pleased announce the expansion of the Wild Horizons portfolio of products to now include Cape Town, South Africa”the company announced on Tuesday.

“Wild Horizons’ fleet comprises of The Spirit of Victoria (a traditionally designed 58ft Gaff Rigged Schooner), Dawn (40 seater harbour cruise boat) and Escape Cat (39ft sailing Catamaran).

“Whether under sail or power, our scenic cruises are designed to show off Cape Town from a different angle,” the company said.

“We are offering a variety of scheduled and private charter cruises ranging from harbour cruises, bay sails and sunset cruises.”



