THREE of Zambesia’s top destinations have been voted in the top places to visit in Southern Africa by the African Exponent.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Zambesia is a region that covers the Zambezi Valley covering Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Botswana and Angola , offering “credible diversity, natural beauty, wildlife and friendly communities with fascinating culture and history” with the aim to educate, enlighten and showcase what the region has to offer to all sectors of tourists.

In a report last week, Africa Exponent said Africa had rich tourism, with the Southern region taking the lead due to its vast natural resources.

“If there is an area that Africa stands shoulder to shoulder with other continents, it is certainly the area of tourism,” the report said.

“Africa arguably is the most ‘gifted’ continent in terms of natural attractions. There are vast tracts of plains spread across the continent where one can view the Big 5. There are also thick forests in countries around the equator. There are dozens of meandering rivers, which provide all sorts of activities, and some great historical sites.”

Botswana was recommended for the Okavango Delta for canoeing and interaction with water wildlife.

“During geography lessons, you were probably told that deltas could be found in coastal areas. That is indeed true, but it is not entirely true. Deltas at times form inland as is the case with the massive Okavango Delta found in Botswana. The delta measures over 15 000 square kilometres. The size of the delta either increases or decreases depending on the amount of rainfall received in the area and subsequently the water levels.

“You can travel across this vast delta using a mokoro (a local canoe which is propelled by a local guide), if you prefer, you can ask to propel the mokoro by yourself. As you glide through the delta, you get to view aquatic animals such as hippos and terrestrial animals on river banks such as elephants and giraffes.”

Namibia’s Sossusvlei desert was also ranked for its impressive desert sand dunes, old fossils and indigenous trees.

“A desert is a pleasant place to visit for anyone who loves hardcore adventure. In Namibia, you get to walk through a vast desert, which stretches for hundreds of kilometers. What makes Sossusvlei particularly impressive is that it has numerous sand dunes. Most of these sand dunes are very huge taking the size of small houses. While the only activity that you will do in Sossusvlei is trekking, you will find the experience to be absolutely breathtaking due to the magnificent views you get of 900-year-old fossils of long-dead acacia trees, blue-white skies, tangerine sands, blackened trees and white clay.”

Victoria Falls, shared by Zimbabwe and Zambia sealed the voting after standing out for being one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

“When you visit Victoria Falls, you get to see the largest curtain of falling water. Viewing this large curtain of falling water is an absolutely breathtaking process. Regardless of the country that you decide to view the Victoria Falls from be it Zimbabwe or Zambia, you also get to view different African wildlife as there are several game parks around the Victoria Falls. Activities at Victoria Falls include white water rafting, bungee jumping and snorkeling among others. For those who are brave enough, they can swim in the Devils Pool, a natural pool found beneath the Victoria Falls.”

