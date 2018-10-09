Low cost airline, fastjet has for the third successive year been recognised as a leading African low cost airline.

The airline, which has tightened its grip on the Zimbabwean market with flights to Harare, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo, was last year awarded the Skytrax World Airline Award as Best African Low-Cost Airline with Air Transport World naming fastjet Africa’s Best Value Airline in February this year.

The World Travel Awards are awarded based on votes by airline customers.

“It is very encouraging to be recognized by the people that matter the most to us, our customers,” fastjet chief executive officer, Nico Bezuidenhout beamed.

“It has been an exceptional journey until now, not without its ups and downs, but with an unwavering resolve by every member of the fastjet family to deliver the very best connectivity, on-time performance and value driven air travel to our customers.”

Fastjet, which prides itself with punctuality, ranks among the top African carriers with a 90% on-time aggregate.

Fastjet’s network covers Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

This year, the airline launched daily flights between Harare and Bulawayo.

To improve passenger satisfaction, fastjet has introduced “first checked-bag” and on routes longer than 60 minutes, a light on-board snack.

“Listening to our customers and creating innovative solutions form part of our greater customer experience project, an ongoing process where we shape our business around its most important aspect, our customers,” Bezuidenhout said.

“It inspires us to do our best, and I appreciate every colleague at fastjet who works tirelessly to ensure that our brand continues to lead in Africa.”

