The Victoria Falls Carnival is one of the regions most popular events to see in the New Year!

In recent news – Fastjet has joined Africa’s most legendary festival, the iflix Victoria Falls Carnival, as official airline partner.

The event, now in its 6th year, promises to be the highlight of 2017 and an exceptional way to welcome in the New Year. With a line-up that spells incredible and a host of adventures lying in wait in and around Victoria Falls Town, there is no other place to be at this year-end. Artists on stage include Black Coffee, Mi Casa, Amara Brown, the Kiffness, Rubber Duc, Flying Bantu, DJ Francis, Tresor and Mampi to name a few.

29 DEC – AFRICAN CARNIVAL TRAIN

Get dressed up in traditional African fabrics, paint your faces and bring masks for a journey unlike any other through the African bush veld with legendary DJ Francis onboard as you speed past lions and elephants. The train stops in a secret bush location in the Vic Falls wildlife park for an unforgettable night under the stars with back to back DJ’S including Neverland founder DJ Jason LeRoux.

30 DEC – COMMUNITY PARTY

Start your New Year’s celebration early with an electric night of the best in live house, African, indie and electro-pop. What’s the best way to get warmed up? With a strong piping hot mix from Africa’s biggest artist Black Coffee headlining the night with many more artists to be announced. The action doesn’t stop there, head down into town for a host of parties at popular local venues like Shoestrings.

31 DEC – UNITY CONCERT

Bring your own flags, paint your face in your home colours and represent your roots as we all come together to countdown to 2018. There’s absolutely no better way to see in the New Year than in Vic Falls, One of the Seven Wonders of the World with non-stop entertainment. Jam until the sun comes up with a host of amazing artists including Tresor, the music sensation from the heart of the Congo, the kings of energetic must-dance-to live performance The Kiffness, Zambian queen of dancehall Mampi, local Vic Falls Flying Bantu and many more. Ring in the countdown with thousands of adventure loving travellers from all over the world, fire breathers, traditional dancers and experience a once-in-a-lifetime New Year’s!

The excitement doesn’t stop at the festival grounds spend your days white water rafting, bungee jumping, on an elephant back safari or sip on a cocktail whilst you watch the vulture feeding at Safari Lodge.

ALL FESTIVAL GOERS GET 10 % OFF ALL ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES.

The aptly named adventure capital of Africa, Vic Falls has is jam packed full of fun ways to spend your days catering for a variety of tastes from the mildly adventurous to the raging adrenaline junky! Saddle up for a sunrise elephant back safari or get strapped up a jump off the iconic border bridge over the Zambezi or make your way to edge of the falls and jump right in to the Devils Pool. As the leader in adventure activities in Vic Falls, our partners Wild Horizons will help you plan your perfect trip!

TICKET PRICES

3 DAY PASS : $ 90

Incl. Train Party 29th Dec, Concert ft Black Coffee 30th Dec & New Year’s Concert 31st Dec.

2 DAY PASS : $ 65

Incl. Concert ft Black Coffee 30th Dec & New Year’s Concert 31st Dec.

1 DAY PASS : $ 50

Incl. New Year’s Concert

Tickets and more information available at: Vic Falls Carnival Get there with Fastjet from Harare to Victoria Falls or from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls on fastjet

