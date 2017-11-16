In tragic news, a guest at a horse riding safari camp in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, has died after being attacked by an elephant cow. She was not horse riding at the time of her death.

Okavango Horse Safaris released this statement:

It is with great sadness that Okavango Horse Safaris announces the death of a guest due to an attack from an elephant cow. The incident occurred before riding activities commenced at about 06h00 on 14th November 2017 in Kujwana Camp, Okavango Delta, Botswana.

Okavango Air Rescue and the relevant authorities were called immediately. Our sincere and heartfelt sympathies go to her family and friends.

