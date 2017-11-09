In a Press release received today October 9th 2017 – Wild Horizons as part owners of the Zambezi Helicopter Company announce that with immediate effect ZHC will guarantee a window seat to all passengers at no extra charge.

No special arrangement needs to be made for Zimbabwean Helicopter flights – simply book as usual and your guests will be allocated a window seat.

ZHC will only book the middle seat when specifically requested to do so.

It was noted in the release that this Zimbabwean product improvement combines perfectly with the specially designed “Panoramic-Viewing Windows” that have been installed in all of ZHC’s helicopters. The extended bubble windows create amazing photographic opportunities and extra cabin space.

VF24.com Editor 5